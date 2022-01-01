KUN (KUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $156.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One KUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.03 or 0.00051058 BTC on major exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $48,061.16 and approximately $156.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.82 or 0.07839745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.68 or 0.99581812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007775 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.