LABS Group (LABS) Market Cap Hits $10.69 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $260,113.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.93 or 0.07882789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.06 or 0.99951316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007948 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

