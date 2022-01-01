Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $719.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $728.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.