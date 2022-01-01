Landbox Price Down 22% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Landbox has a total market cap of $254,411.69 and $48,499.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.21 or 0.07811677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,558.08 or 0.99942904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.