Laurans A. Mendelson Sells 8,869 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $144.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $151.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in HEICO by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

