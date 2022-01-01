Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises about 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 8.68% of Lear worth $811,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Lear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Lear by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Lear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $182.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

