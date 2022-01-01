Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 10.7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price was up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $43.90. Approximately 49,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,276,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,511,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lemonade by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after buying an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

