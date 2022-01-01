Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is one of 22 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Levi Strauss & Co. to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 9 0 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors 260 1363 1979 79 2.51

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.16%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion -$127.14 million 22.35 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors $1.76 billion -$676,875.00 27.63

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 8.37% 35.65% 8.75% Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors -0.60% 15.62% 7.64%

Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Levi Strauss & Co. pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

