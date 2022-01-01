Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $12,581,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $5,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.