Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 1,955,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.66. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $3.02. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

