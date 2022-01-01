Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.10

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and traded as high as $59.12. Linamar shares last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 4,477 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIMAF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

