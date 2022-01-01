Lincoln National Corp Buys 666 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

