Lincoln National Corp Has $1.53 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

