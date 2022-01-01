Lincoln National Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

