Lincoln National Corp Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day moving average is $222.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.