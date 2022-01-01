Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.21% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

