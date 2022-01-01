Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $91.28 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

