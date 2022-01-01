Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

