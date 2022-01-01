Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 760 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $91.28 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

