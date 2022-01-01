Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $187,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NYSE BST opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

