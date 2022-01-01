Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 494,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 218.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 56,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 208,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $166.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.