Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,899,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $305.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.