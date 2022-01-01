Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

