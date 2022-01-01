Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,874,248 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

