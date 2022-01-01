LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.