LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

