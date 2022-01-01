Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Lockheed Martin worth $214,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $355.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

