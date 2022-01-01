Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,399 iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $54.26 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.