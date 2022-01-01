Lokken Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.30.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.97 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

