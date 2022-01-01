Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $397.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

