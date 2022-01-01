Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Audacy worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $363.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.66. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

