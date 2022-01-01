Lokken Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

