Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.83). 5,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 47,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.80).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £290.24 million and a PE ratio of -712.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.33.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

