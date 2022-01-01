Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

