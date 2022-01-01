LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,975 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 74,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC opened at $30.91 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.