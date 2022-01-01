LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kforce were worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 111,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,381 shares of company stock worth $5,504,824 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

