LSV Asset Management Purchases 8,100 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $18.55 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $525.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

