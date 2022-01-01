LSV Asset Management Purchases New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 123,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $14,958,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 130,042 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 46.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

