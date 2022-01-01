LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,925 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arconic were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Arconic by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 157,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 74.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.