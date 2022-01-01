LSV Asset Management Takes Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 507,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of REV Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

