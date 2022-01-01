Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LITE opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

