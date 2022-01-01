Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZR. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,944,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $65,944,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

