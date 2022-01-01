LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $672.91

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €672.91 ($764.67) and traded as high as €733.70 ($833.75). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €727.90 ($827.16), with a volume of 168,266 shares traded.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($892.05) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($834.09) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €717.25 ($815.06).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €703.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €673.42.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

