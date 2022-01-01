LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 75.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,089,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 63,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.23 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

