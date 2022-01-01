Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAIN. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.