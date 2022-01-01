MakiSwap Market Capitalization Tops $2.85 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $2.85 million and $178,927.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.27 or 0.07840188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.53 or 0.99980735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007811 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

