Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.77. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

