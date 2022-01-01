Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,991,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the period. Nokia accounts for approximately 3.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.07% of Nokia worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth $53,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

