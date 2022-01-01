Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post $206.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $98.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $777.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594,447 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.