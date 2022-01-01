Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MQ. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

MQ opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $138,750,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

